Azam Khan Takes a Blinder in National T20 Cup 2023 Final [Video]

In a sensational display during the final of the National T20 Cup 2023/24, Karachi Whites’ wicketkeeper, Azam Khan left spectators in awe with a remarkable catch that stunned everyone in attendance and those watching on TV.

Azam Khan executed a remarkable dive while chasing a high ball running backward. He skillfully caught it in a stunning diving maneuver.

The joy-bringer in the bowling attack was Shahnawaz Dahani, who delivered the second over of the innings and claimed the wicket of Abbottabad Region’s opening batter, Sajjad Ali. Azam Khan showcased his wicket-keeping prowess with a stunning catch to dismiss one of the most in-form batters of the tournament.

Karachi Whites went on to win the championship title for the first time.

In the face of initial setbacks with key batsmen Sajjad Ali (1), Fakhar Zaman (19), and Kamran Ghulam (12) departing early, Abbottabad’s middle order displayed commendable resilience. Despite their valiant efforts, they succumbed to the relentless pressure imposed by the opposing bowlers, with Shahnawaz Dahani leading the charge with an impressive bowling performance.

Shahnawaz Dahani delivered a standout performance in the final, earning him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match. He played a crucial role in securing the championship for his team. His remarkable bowling figures of 3-16 in 4 overs made sure his team won in the end.

In a triumphant conclusion, Karachi Whites secured their inaugural National T20 Cup title, breaking a streak of six runner-up finishes in the past.