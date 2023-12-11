CDA Starts Cutting 7,000 Paper Mulberry Trees in F-9 Park to Combat Allergies

In response to growing health concerns related to allergies caused by paper mulberry trees, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has embarked on a significant initiative to control the population of this allergenic species in Islamabad.

The decision to cut 7,000 paper mulberry trees has been met with both support and criticism, especially after environmentalists raised their voices on social media platforms.

CDA officials clarified that the move is a proactive measure to address the health issues faced by the local community due to the prolific paper mulberry trees.

Acknowledging the environmental impact of tree removal, the CDA assured the public that the cut trees will be replaced with 36,000 indigenous plants, carefully selected to thrive in the local climate while minimizing allergic reactions.

The environmental concerns gained traction when activists and environmentalists took to social media platforms to voice their opinions about the large-scale tree cutting in F-9 Park.

While some supported the CDA’s efforts to tackle health issues, others raised questions about the impact on the park’s ecosystem and the need for transparent communication.

While talking to ProPakistani, a CDA official acknowledged the importance of public participation and engagement in such initiatives. According to the official, CDA aims to balance environmental conservation with community health and is actively encouraging public involvement in the process.

Simultaneously, the CDA has issued a public notice regarding an open auction at the Environment Wing, CDA, situated in F-9 Park. The auction, scheduled to take place every Thursday, will include various types of fallen, dead, dry, and standing trees, with a focus on the disposal and removal of paper mulberry and other invasive species.

This move is in line with the CDA’s commitment to transparency and community involvement in its environmental initiatives.