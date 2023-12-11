Karachi Whites Crowned National T20 Cup Champions

In a thrilling showdown at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, Karachi Whites emerged victorious in the National T20 Cup 2023-24, securing a remarkable nine-run triumph over the Abbottabad region.

The bowlers showcased a brilliant defense of the target, with Shahnawaz Dahani particularly standing out by getting three wickets for just 16 runs in his four-over spell.

Atizaz Habib Khan played an outstanding innings, scoring 43 runs off just 26 deliveries, while Fayyaz Khan contributed a quick 23 off 9 balls in an attempt to propel Abbottabad towards victory. Despite their brisk knocks in the latter stages, Abbottabad ultimately fell short, finishing with a total of 146/9 while chasing the target of 156.

In addition to the exceptional bowling performance by Dahani, who showcased brilliance with the ball, Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, and Aftab Ibrahim also made significant contributions by each claiming two wickets.

Earlier in the match, Karachi set a target of 155/9 after choosing to bat first.

Opening batsman Khurram Manzoor established the tempo for Karachi’s innings, smacking a dynamic 53 runs off just 36 deliveries, showcasing a determined and aggressive approach from the outset. This commanding performance was complemented by Omair Yousuf’s steady contribution of 36 runs from 30 balls, as well as valuable inputs from Azam Khan (14 off 8) and Danish Aziz (22 off 12), further fortifying the team’s overall score.

The Abbottabad bowling unit, spearheaded by Shahab Khan and Adil Naz, consistently applied pressure throughout the innings. Shahab and Adil played pivotal roles by securing crucial wickets, with Shahab impressively notching up four dismissals, while Adil claimed two key scalps.

Fayyaz Khan also made a notable impact, taking two wickets, contributing to Abbottabad’s efforts in maintaining control over the game.

Despite early struggles from their top order, with key batsmen Sajjad Ali (1), Fakhar Zaman (19), and Kamran Ghulam (12) departing cheaply, Abbottabad’s middle order fought valiantly. However, their efforts were ultimately in vain, as they were unable to overcome the consistent pressure applied by the opposing bowlers, led by the impressive Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Whites, formerly known as Karachi Dolphins, have clinched their maiden National T20 Cup title after six previous runner-up finishes.