New and Improved iPad Air is Coming in 2024 With Newer Chip and Screen Size

Apple is expected to refresh its iPad lineup next year with the 2024 iPad Air 6 getting “notable improvements.” The entry-level iPad and iPad Mini will launch later on during the second half of 2024 while the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 are expected to debut earlier.

The upcoming iPad Pro with an OLED screen will create an even wider gap with the rest of the iPad with its upgrades, but there are a few updates for the iPad Air in store too. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple will launch the iPad Air in two variants, one with the existing 10.9-inch screen, and a new one with a slightly bigger 12.9-inch display.

The upcoming tablets in the lineup are expected to share similar internal components, all equipped with the M2 chip. The introduction of a larger display model is part of the company’s strategy to boost shipments and strengthen its position in the market.

ALSO READ Apple Cuts Off Android’s iMessage App Within a Day of Launch

The current iPad Pro lineup features the M2 chip and it is expected to transfer over to the iPad Air next year, a strategy similar to Apple iPhones.The M2 chips are set to deliver significant improvements in CPU and GPU performance, making them exceptionally powerful for tablet devices. While the new chip marks a notable upgrade, there are no anticipated design changes for the iPad Air. The 12.9-inch model is expected to maintain a design similar to its smaller counterpart. However, the larger size of the 12.9-inch iPad Air might accommodate a bigger battery due to its expanded chassis size.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro Max With Interest-Free Installments

In terms of accessories, Apple does not appear to have plans for a redesigned Magic Keyboard specifically for the new iPad Air models. It is believed that the current Magic Keyboard designed for the M2 iPad Pro will be compatible with the M2 iPad Air. In contrast, there are plans to redesign the Magic Keyboard for the OLED iPad Pro, aiming to give the tablet a more laptop-like appearance and functionality.