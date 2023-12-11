Roshan Digital Account Inflows Hit $7.03 Billion in November 2023

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $7.035 billion by the end of November 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Till the end of November, $1.531 billion have been repatriated with $4.322 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability at $1.182 billion.

In November, funds received stood at $137 million, while funds of $7 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $103 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in September was $27 million.

As per data, 640,875 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.8 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In November 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $784 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $323 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $432 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $29 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $374 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $23 million.