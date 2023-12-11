SAP Highlights the Role of Technology in Shaping a Sustainable Future

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan, highlighted the pivotal role of adopting innovative technology solutions in fostering sustainability in Pakistan and globally in a recent meeting at a local hotel.

SAP works with the concept of the ‘intelligent enterprise,’ wherein advanced technologies such as AI, IoT (Internet of Things), and Analytics are harnessed to create more sustainable business models. These tools enable companies to improve resource efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and make informed decisions contributing to sustainability.

While emphasizing the significance of sustainable tech solutions for businesses, Saquib stated, “Technology serves as a powerful enabler for sustainability, providing innovative solutions to address global challenges. It empowers businesses and individuals to make informed decisions, optimize processes, and drive positive environmental impact.”

SAP actively collaborates with organizations, governments, and NGOs on a global scale to drive sustainability initiatives. These partnerships aim to raise awareness, share best practices, and develop innovative solutions to tackle environmental challenges. Saquib further highlighted SAP’s flexibility as a customized solutions provider for its customers, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and advocacy for sustainable business practices.

Elaborating on the essence of sustainable technology solutions for business enterprises, Saquib mentioned, “Technology enables organizations to address gaps in the physical infrastructure. It connects globally and ensures timely decisions to be implemented across the landscape. Pakistan, being a developing economy, stands to gain strong competitiveness in the region through technological prowess, fostering connections and collaboration for positive environmental impact.”

Muhammad Shamuel Ali, Director – Mid Market & Net New Names, SAP Pakistan, Iraq & Afghanistan, reinforced the importance of IT for a sustainable future. He said: “It is easiest to invest in IT solutions as almost everything is on the cloud today, and there is no need for an elaborate physical infrastructure. Pakistan is already producing good quality products, it’s the framework of sustainable policies and practices which will ensure Pakistan is ready to compete with the global players.”

Fahad Zahid, Director, Large Enterprise Group, SAP Pakistan, said: “With a strong technological infrastructure, the freelance business in Pakistan can be a big contributor to the economy.” He also emphasized the strength of Pakistan’s potential, stating that 70% of the country’s IT exports come from the service industry.

Saquib emphasized SAP’s role in providing innovative technology solutions that help businesses optimize operations, reduce waste, and minimize their environmental footprint. Through its software applications, SAP supports companies in tracking and managing their sustainability goals and initiatives.

Concluding the discussion, Saquib said: “Technology is not just a tool; it is the catalyst for a sustainable revolution. By integrating eco-friendly practices and innovative technology, we propel a future where conservation meets efficiency, shaping a world that is both prosperous and mindful of its resources.”

SAP has a strong presence in almost all business segments of Pakistan. The objective of this media meetup was to generate awareness of the transformative potential of technology in shaping a more sustainable and eco-conscious future for businesses in Pakistan. The ensuing discussion facilitated a deeper understanding of how the convergence of technology and innovations can drive environmental sustainability across various sectors.