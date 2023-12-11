Vivo Y36 Series Gets New Model Starting at $170

Vivo Y36 series has received a new model called the Y36i with an equally affordable price tag. Vivo Y36 4G and 5G were launched earlier this year in May.

This smartphone features a 6.56-inch 720p LCD, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quicker response time. Its peak brightness reaches 840 nits and can be reduced to as low as two nits for low-light settings.

The screen incorporates a notch housing a 5MP front camera, while the rear camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor and an anti-stroboscopic sensor.

Powering the Vivo Y36i is the Dimensity 6020 SoC, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 pre-installed and has a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 15W charging.

Additional features of the vivo Y36i include 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is available in three color options and is listed on Vivo’s official website in China for $170. Details regarding its availability in other markets are still pending.

Vivo Y36i Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • OS: Android 13, Origin OS 3 (China)
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.56″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear: 13MP
    • Front: 5MP
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Gold
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
  • Price: $170

>