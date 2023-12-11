Vivo Y36 Series Gets New Model Starting at $170

Vivo Y36 series has received a new model called the Y36i with an equally affordable price tag. Vivo Y36 4G and 5G were launched earlier this year in May.
This smartphone features a 6.56-inch 720p LCD, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quicker response time. Its peak brightness reaches 840 nits and can be reduced to as low as two nits for low-light settings.
The screen incorporates a notch housing a 5MP front camera, while the rear camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor and an anti-stroboscopic sensor.
Powering the Vivo Y36i is the Dimensity 6020 SoC, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 pre-installed and has a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 15W charging.
Additional features of the vivo Y36i include 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The device is available in three color options and is listed on Vivo’s official website in China for $170. Details regarding its availability in other markets are still pending.
Vivo Y36i Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 13, Origin OS 3 (China)
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.56″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear: 13MP
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
- Price: $170