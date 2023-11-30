Vivo Y100i Brings 512GB Storage and 50MP Camera for $225

Vivo has just launched its latest budget offering dubbed the Y100i in China. This entry-level handset has support for 5G, ample storage, and a reliable battery capacity. It is set to go on sale in its home country on December 2.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y100i boasts a 6.64” flat LCD with 1080p resolution, featuring a single punch hole for the selfie camera. Notably, the fingerprint scanner has been relocated to the power key on the right side. The screen refresh rate is 60Hz.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the Y100i is powered by the Dimensity 6020 chipset, constructed using 7nm technology. Its CPU comprises two performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, while the remaining six efficiency units run at 2.0 GHz.

With a substantial 12 GB RAM and an expansive 512 GB storage capacity, the Y100i becomes the second vivo Y phone to offer such extensive file storage, following its predecessor, the vivo Y100. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, the phone gets Android 13 with Origin OS 3 on top. The international variant, if any, should get Funtouch OS instead.

Cameras

The rear camera setup features a primary 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP secondary shooter. This camera can record 1080p video at 30 FPS.

For selfies, the Y100i is equipped with an 8 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the device is a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The Vivo Y100i is offered in three color options: Pink, Blue, and Black. It has a starting price of $225 in China. While there’s currently no information on the international availability of this device, given the Y series’ track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if it eventually reaches the global market.

Vivo Y100i Specifications