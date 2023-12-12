Fertilizer Shortage Comes Back Just After Government Crackdown

The caretaker government in a press conference on Tuesday addressed growing concerns over the prevalent shortage and unsupported price hikes of fertilizer in the country.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi highlighted the discrepancy in fertilizer prices, stating that the current market price of fertilizer should be around Rs. 3,000 but is being sold for more than Rs. 4,000 per bag.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti added to the Information Minister’s briefing that the fertilizer market was going through an artificial shortage and that there is no actual shortage of fertilizer in the country.

He acknowledged that improvements were observed after the nationwide crackdown but the resurgence of hoarding activities has sparked serious concern among stakeholders. He declared a 24-hour ultimatum to hoarders and warned that no concession would be given this time.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali assured that no fertilizer production units would be closed during the winter season. He further pointed out that middlemen were taking advantage of the situation, contributing to the current challenges.

Energy Minister Muhammad Ali remarked that despite the caretaker government’s attempts to help normalize the market, the country was running low on liquified natural gas (LNG) stock with both Pakistan State Oil and Attock Refinery barely having enough for the fertilizer sector.

The Interior Minister briefly mentioned that two cargoes of LNG were ordered for December 2023 and one for January 2024, ensuring a stable supply for fertilizer plants during winter. Addressing concerns about smuggling, Bugti said trade routes are currently devoid of smuggling. He assured that measures were in place to curb such activities.