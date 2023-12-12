Honor Magic 6 to Have a Whopping 160MP Zoom Camera

Honor’s next flagship smartphone is expected to launch early in 2024 and it might just have the highest resolution zoom camera on a smartphone yet. We are talking about none other than the Magic 6 series whose camera details have just been leaked in full.

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station reports that the Honor Magic 6 is anticipated to feature an OV50H sensor, an OV50K sensor, and a 160MP periscope zoom lens. The OV50H is identified as a 1/1.3-inch sensor, while speculation surrounding the OV50K suggests it could be either a 1-inch type sensor or a 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Notably, the OV50K incorporates LOFIC technology, which stands for lateral overflow integration capacitor-based CMOS—a stacked sensor akin to those found in the Xperia 1 V and OnePlus Open (Oppo Find N3).

The primary camera (OV50H or OV50K) is expected to feature a variable aperture lens, allowing for adjustments to the incoming light. This capability aims to deliver sharper images in favorable lighting conditions (such as landscapes or macro shots) and produce brighter, less noisy images in lower light settings.

The Honor Magic 6 series will also have two satellite communications for emergencies and a special edition Porche model with unique aesthetics.

Honor Magic 6 Lite

Although the Magic 6 series is not official yet, the Magic 6 Lite arrived earlier this month as a rebranded Honor X9b. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz 1080p AMOLED screen, a 108MP camera, and a 5,800 mAh battery with 35W fast charging support.

The phone is only available in a single memory configuration of 256 GB storage 8 GB RAM and Magic UI 7.2 on top of Android 13. Pricing and availability details are not yet available. The color options include Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sunrise Orange.