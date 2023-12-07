Honor Magic 6 Lite Quietly Launched as Global Version of X9b

Honor quietly introduced the Magic 6 Lite, the inaugural device of its Magic 6 series. This mid-tier smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the Honor X9b, sharing the same design and features. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

Honor X9b was also launched without much fanfare in the Saudi Arabian market, with no mention of pricing and availability. Yet again, Magic 6 Lite is missing those crucial details as well.

Magic 6 Lite boasts a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1220 x 2652 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The optical fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display near the bottom.

On the rear, it features a triple camera setup, including a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. According to the Honor Italy listing, it is available in a single configuration with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device runs on Magic UI 7.2, based on Android 13, and is equipped with a substantial 5,800 mAh battery, supporting 35W charging.

Honor Magic 6 Lite will be available in the same colors as the X9b including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sunrise Orange. As mentioned earlier, pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.