OnePlus 12 Has Build Quality Issues Just like Its Predecessor

OnePlus 12 made its debut in China last week, and will soon hit international markets. However, recent images suggest that certain users who have already bought the flagship phone are experiencing build quality issues, just like the OnePlus 11.

While the OnePlus 11 had more alarming structural issues, making it easy to break, at least the OnePlus 12 seems to have more minor issues. Several users have taken to Weibo to report that the OnePlus 12 has gaps in its frame.

As shown in the image above, the gap appears to be under the primary camera island around the phone’s side. Some users appear to have a more noticeable ridge in the frame, while others have less to worry about. The image below shows a worse case.

While it appears to be a less alarming issue than the OnePlus 11, it is still highly concerning as it could cause significant damage if left unchecked. The gap in the hinge could potentially become wider over time, making for a much more critical issue. Thankfully, no OnePlus 12 user has reported any cracks in the frame so far, but let’s not forget that it has only been a few days since the phone’s launch.

OnePlus has yet to acknowledge or respond to the issue and we hope that the problem is resolved before the phone’s global launch, which is expected to take place in January 2024.

OnePlus 12 is a very solid all-rounder that brings all flagship features in a cheaper price tag, therefore it is unfortunate to see such glaring problems with the phone’s build.

