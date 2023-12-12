US Wants to Increase H-1B Visa Fee by a Shocking 2000%

In a noteworthy development, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has decided to defer the issuance of the final ruling on proposed fee increases, originally scheduled for January 2023.

The comprehensive 469-page document delineated fee hikes across various categories, notably impacting H-1B visas.

In response to concerns raised during the two-month commentary phase, the USCIS has extended the comment period for the proposed rule.

More than 600 individuals and organizations criticized the proposed fee increments. Due to the extensive feedback received, the USCIS has delayed the final ruling, now expected in December 2023 or January 2024.

The effective date of the new fee structure is projected to be 60-90 days following the announcement.

Overview of Proposed US Visa Fee Hikes

Here is an overview of the proposed fee increases, comparing the current and proposed fees for various immigration categories:

Category Current Proposed % Hike H-1B E-registration fee $10 $215 2050% H-1B Visa Petition (application) $460 $780 70% L Visa Petition (intra-company transfer) $460 $1,385 201% EB-5 Investor Petition (investment-linked) $3,675 $11,160 204% EB-5 Investor Petition (remove conditions) $3,835 $9,525 148% Employment Authorization (online filing) $410 $555 35% Employment Authorization (paper filing) $410 $650 59% Adjustment to Green Card Status (biometric) $1,225 $1,540 26% Citizenship Application (online or paper) $640 $760 19%

Rationale for Fee Hikes

Funding Shortfall: USCIS receives nearly 96% of its funding through filing fees. The pandemic caused a significant revenue decline, leading to staff shortages and processing backlogs. Cost Recovery: Current fees haven’t changed since 2016 and fall short of covering agency operations. Matching Capacity with Workload: Increased fees would help USCIS handle projected workloads and prevent future backlogs.

Potential Impacts of Visa Fee Hikes

Increased Costs for Employers: H-1B sponsors will face higher E-registration and filing fees. Discouragement for EB-5 Investors: The substantial fee increase might deter potential investors. Limited Access to Immigration Services: High fees might make it harder for individuals to file for citizenship or green cards.

What to Do!

Stay Informed: Closely follow USCIS updates and consult with immigration attorneys for the latest information.

If you're planning to apply for citizenship or a green card, consult with an attorney about potential cost savings through early filing.

If you’re planning to apply for citizenship or a green card, consult with an attorney about potential cost savings through early filing. Advocate for Reform: Contact your representatives to express your concerns about the proposed fee hikes.

Remember

These are proposed changes, and the final decision may differ. However, it’s crucial to stay informed and understand the potential implications of these fee hikes to make informed decisions about your immigration journey.