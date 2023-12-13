Puma Energy, Chishti Group Ink Brand License Agreement

Puma Energy International and Chishti Group have inked an extended brand license agreement that allows Puma Energy’s brand and name to be used in Pakistan.

Puma Energy International CEO Hadi Hallouche and Chairman Chishti Group Amir Chishti signed the agreement.

A delegation from Puma Energy International, Trafigura, and Puma Energy Pakistan also met with Caretaker Minister of Energy Muhammad Ali, to discuss the country’s prospects and the Group’s commitment to the country. Chairman Chishti Group, CEO of Puma Energy Pakistan Fayaz Khan, vice chairman of the board of directors of Puma Energy Pakistan Javed Ahmedjee, and board member of Puma Energy Pakistan Kamal Haider were among the Chishti delegation.

The Chishti Group has over 600 retail locations across the country, with over 50 Puma locations. The Group aims to expand to all of the major retail locations in Pakistan.

As part of its collaboration with Puma Energy, the Chishti Group is also looking to explore prospects in solar energy to power Puma Energy-branded retail sites, as well as tapping into the LPG business.