foodpanda Collaborates with the World Food Programme for Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza

foodpanda Pakistan, the leading food delivery platform, has announced a partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to raise funds for the people impacted by the conflict in Gaza. Under the partnership, foodpanda users can donate directly to WFP’s humanitarian efforts through the foodpanda mobile application (app).

For every amount donated by the public to WFP through the foodpanda Pakistan app, the company will contribute additional matching funds, increasing the cumulative impact.

The partnership showcases the power of collective action and the importance of creating a shared positive impact through communities. Through this initiative, foodpanda Pakistan is hopeful to make a meaningful contribution to WFP’s efforts of supporting those in need.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, commented on the partnership initiative, “At foodpanda Pakistan, we believe in the strength of community and shared responsibility. Our collaboration with the World Food Programme is a small step toward making a big difference. I’d like to encourage everyone to leverage the foodpanda app and donate generously to WFP to help those in need”

Coco Ushiyama, Country Director of the World Food Programme in Pakistan also stated, “We appreciate foodpanda’s commitment to this humanitarian cause. The collaboration is testament to the importance of private-sector partnerships in addressing critical issues. The contributions from foodpanda’s customers will go a long way in providing much-needed assistance to people impacted by the conflict in Gaza.”

foodpanda encourages its users, partners, and employees to participate in this initiative, stressing that small individual contributions can collectively make a significant impact.