Gerry’s Allegedly Issued Fake Covid-19 Certificates to Passengers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry against Gerry’s International Islamabad for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 certificates to hundreds of passengers during the pandemic.

The federal authority’s Anti-Corruption Circle launched an inquiry after receiving various complaints from foreign passengers and their families. They alleged that they suffered substantial financial losses due to the fake COVID-19 certificates provided by Gerry’s.

In its notice to the management of Gerry’s International Islamabad, FIA has sought an explanation about its authority, labs it used and obtained certificates from, who issued and possessed them, the number of total COVID-19 certificates issued, whether it was registered under the Ministry of Health and also asked to provide inspection report of labs.

Talking to a local media outlet, the head of the FIA investigation team, Afzal Niazi, told a local media outlet that they have acquired evidence exposing a scam in which hundreds of unauthorized certificates were issued to passengers.

He added that they are carefully investigating the matter which points towards a major scam where fake and unauthorized documents were prepared for the sake of business.

In its notice to Gerry’s International Islamabad’s country manager Muhammad Nasir, FIA has asked him to appear before the inquiry officer Zahid Bhatti ‘along with the attested copies of the above requisite information to record the statement on 14-12-2023 at 10:00 AM.’

Source: Hum News