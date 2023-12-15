FBR Forms Committee to Review Applications of Retailers For Integrating With Sales Tax System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee to evaluate applications for grant of licenses for the integration of sales tax registered persons including the supply chain of fast-moving consumer goods.

The FBR’s notification said that in the exercise of the powers conferred under the Sales Tax Act 1990, Sales Tax Rules 2006, Income Tax Ordinance 2001, and Income Tax Rules 2002, Member Digital Initiatives has constituted a committee to evaluate applications for grant of license for integration of any registered person under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

The committee shall comprise of the following members: Afaq Ahmed Qureshi Member Policy, Chairman of the committee. Nasir Khan Member IT, (Member of the committee); Arshad Nawaz Cheena Chief-IR Operations, (Member); Abid Naeem CIO, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) (Member); Waseem Ahmed Senior Analyst PRAL (Member); Ali Saeed DC (IR) Benami Zone (Member); Rizwan Sarfraz Joint Director Track and Trace (Member) and Sammar Abbas Director Digital Invoicing (Digital Initiatives) would be Secretary of the committee.

The committee shall recommend or reject any application within fifteen days of the date of submission of the application, specifying reasons for recommending or rejection of any application, and shall grant the license to the recommended companies with the approval of Member Digital Initiatives and shall publish the list of licensees, FBR added.