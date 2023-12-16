E-gates to be Set Up at Major Airports Across Pakistan

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) is gearing up to introduce e-gates at major airports in the country.

These airports include Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The decision was taken to streamline immigration processes, similar to systems found in developed countries.

Airport sources have revealed that installation has commenced at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore, and Islamabad International Airport.

The sources added that for implementing the modern facility, discussions have taken place with a United Arab Emirates company on behalf of PCAA.

Once the e-gates are successfully installed, it will allow passengers at major Pakistani airports to bypass long immigration queues by completing their immigration similar to Dubai and other developed nations.

However, to use the facility, passengers must possess an e-passport.