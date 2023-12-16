Multan-Based School Principal Named Asia’s Best With ‘Principal of the Year’ Award

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 4:28 pm

In a remarkable achievement, a school principal from Multan, Beenish Saeed, has been named as the ‘Principal of the Year’ by the Asia Education Conclave.

The Pakistani principal was honored at a ceremony held in Thailand earlier this month. It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Education Conclave is a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the efforts of outstanding teachers and educators.

Beenish Saeed has an experience of two decades in the education sector and currently serves as the Principal at Cantt School and College in Multan. Her background includes roles as a teacher, coordinator, trainer, and administrator.

According to the Asia Education Conclave, this year’s Principal of the Year is currently pursuing a Ph.D degree in Education, while also holding an M.Sc degree in Zoology.

Besides demonstrating strong leadership and organizational skills after taking up the role of Principal, she has served as a Master Trainer and book editor at Kangaroo Publications.

Beenish’s achievements span certifications in IT Branch Automation, book reviews, and Montessori teacher training

