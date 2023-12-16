Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Quetta Gladiators Announces Shaun Tait as Bowling Head Coach

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 5:15 pm

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch with the imminent arrival of the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9. Adding to the excitement, the Quetta Gladiators has revealed that former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait will join their coaching staff as the team’s bowling coach.

Quetta Gladiators announced the news by sharing Shaun Tait’s message on their social media account post.

In a video message, Shaun Tait expressed his gratitude, stating,

I would like to thank Mr. Nadeem Omer for trusting me with the bowling group, including bowlers such as Mohammad Hassnain, Wasim Jr., and Mohammad Amir—some truly great talents to work with, among others. Also, alongside the great Shane Watson, I am thankful for joining the Purple Army this year.

Shaun Tait had previously participated in the inaugural season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Peshawar Zalmi, making a significant impact with his outstanding contributions.

Moreover, he took on the role of the bowling coach for the Pakistan national team in the past year. It must be noted that Shane Watson has recently joined Quetta Gladiators as their new head coach for the upcoming PSL season 9.

Meanwhile, these recent developments are expected to provide a significant boost to the Gladiators’ team, with the inclusion of two former Australian cricket legends. The addition of both Tait and Watson is anticipated to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

>