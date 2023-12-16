Vivo S18 Phones Launched in China Starting at $294

Vivo has unveiled its latest S series phones in China including the S18, S18 Pro, and the cheaper S18e. These phones mostly set themselves apart with their main chipsets and some camera and display specifications.

Here are the details.

Vivo S18 and S18 Pro

The S18 series showcases a design with brocade patterns engraved onto the rear glass panel. The camera module is divided into two square sections. The upper square encases the camera lenses, whereas the lower part includes the AuraLight LED and a separate LED flash. The AuraLight feature is customizable, offering different lighting intensities and temperatures that adjust according to the photography environment.

Both the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro models boast curved 6.78-inch AMOLED screens, offering a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. These displays incorporate a punch-hole design for the 50MP front-facing camera, which provides a 90-degree field of view and autofocus capability. Additionally, the front cameras are enhanced with dual soft LED flash sensors for improved selfie lighting.

The S18 Pro from Vivo sports a triple-camera array, consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.49” Sony IMX920 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide lens with a Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom.

The standard S18 model, on the other hand, is equipped with a 50MP main camera featuring an OmniVision OV50E sensor and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide lens with an OmniVision OV08D10 sensor.

The S18 and S18 Pro are powered by different processors. The S18 Pro is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset and offers configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The standard S18 model features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and similarly offers configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Both models in the S18 series run on OriginOS 4, which is based on Android 14, and are fitted with 5,000 mAh batteries that support 80W fast charging.

In terms of color options, the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro are available in black, green, and silver. The pricing for the S18 begins at $322 for the 8/256 GB model and reaches up to $420 for the 16/512 GB variant.

The pricing for the Vivo S18 Pro starts at about $448 for the 12/256 GB version and goes up to $518 for the 16/512 GB model.

Vivo S18e

The Vivo S18e, a distinct member of the S18 series, features a flat 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model includes a 16MP front-facing camera situated in a punch-hole cutout. On the rear, it sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the S18e is powered by a Dimensity 7200 chipset, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and options of either 256 GB or 512 GB storage. The device runs on OriginOS 4, which is based on Android 14, and is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

In terms of color choices, the Vivo S18e is available in black, silver, and purple. The pricing for this model starts at $294 for the 12/256 GB configuration and $322 for the 12/512 GB variant.

Specifications