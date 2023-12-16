Vivo’s Top Phones X100 and X100 Pro Launched Globally

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 11:24 am

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Just a month after launching in the Chinese market, Vivo has just rolled out its latest X100 flagship lineup to the global market. Both phones have nearly identical specifications to their Chinese counterparts, save for Funtouch OS instead of Origin OS.

The two smartphones utilize the Dimensity 9300 chipset, which consists solely of performance cores, and boast identical 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED screens with a resolution of 1260p and a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. These displays can reach a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and feature 2,160Hz PWM dimming to protect the eyes. Both models include integrated fingerprint sensors and 32MP front cameras within a punch-hole design.

ALSO READ

These devices are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and run Android 14 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 overlay. They are available in two color options: Startrail Blue and Asteroid Black.

The X100 Pro distinguishes itself with an advanced camera setup. Its primary camera is a 50MP IMX989 with a 1-inch sensor, accompanied by a novel floating periscope zoom camera. This camera includes a 100mm f/2.57 lens in front of a 50MP 1/2.0-inch sensor, marking the first mobile zoom to receive Zeiss APO certification. Additionally, it has a 50MP 15mm ultrawide camera. The Pro model also features Vivo’s latest 6nm V3 imaging chip.

ALSO READ

The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a larger battery than its counterpart, a 5,400 mAh cell, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Specifications

Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300 MediaTek Dimensity 9300
CPU Octa-core (1×3.25 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A720) Octa-core (1×3.25 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A720)
GPU Immortalis-G720 MC12 Immortalis-G720 MC12
OS Android 14, Funtouch 14 Android 14, Funtouch 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 3000 nits peak brightness 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 3000 nits peak brightness
RAM 12 GB, 16 GB 12 16 GB
Storage 256 GB, 512 GB 512 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF		 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)1/0.98″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.5, 100mm (periscope telephoto)1/2″, PDAF, OIS, 4.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide)1/2.76″, AF
Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide) 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Colors Startrail Blue, Asteroid Black Startrail Blue, Asteroid Black
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 120W wired charging 5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
Price
 N/A N/A

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Wahaj Ali is Pakistan’s Most Popular Asian Celebrity of 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>