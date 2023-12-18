FBR Reshuffles 12 Tax Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Azam Sheikh FBR Member (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as the new Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, the FBR has transferred/posted 12 officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-19-21) with immediate effect.

Bakhtiar Muhammad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has been made FBR Member.

Moreover, other 10 officials including Commissioners IR, Directors, and Chiefs FBR have been given new assignments in the field formations.