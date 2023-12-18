Honor X8b Launched With 50MP Selfie Camera and Dynamic Island-Like Magic Pill

Honor has unveiled its latest mid-ranger in the global market dubbed the X8b. It is available in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia but should roll out to more regions soon enough.

Design and Display

Honor X8b’s screen looks a lot like an iPhone thanks to its Dynamic Island-like Magic Pill on top of the display and slim bezels. This Magic Pill is used to show system and status notifications at a glance. This is on top of a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and an impressive 2000 nits peak brightness.

Internals and Software

The device’s main chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with only a single 8 GB RAM option, but storage comes in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The software side is covered by Android 13 with Huawei’s Magic OS 7.2 UI on top.

Cameras

There are three cameras on the back including a 108MP primary sensor accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens as well as a 2MP macro sensor. The video recording options are limited to 1080p 30 FPS and there is no OIS support.

ALSO READ Honor’s Flagship Foldable Gets a Cheaper Model With Record Breaking Thinness

The selfie camera has an impressive 50MP resolution and it can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is rated at 4,500 mAh and it has support for 35W fast charging.

Pricing starts at $213 and the phone is available in Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Glamorous Green color options.

Honor X8b Specifications