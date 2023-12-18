IT Exports Increase By 11% in November 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 12:33 pm
IT Exports | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call center services increased by around 6 percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and remained $1.152 billion compared to $1.088 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The official data showed that ITeS export remittances increased by around 9 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in November 2023 and remained $259 million compared to $238 million in October 2023.

ALSO READ

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector export remittances increased by around 11 percent compared to $233 million in November 2022.

The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, stood at $2.597 billion, a negative growth rate of around 1 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $2.619 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif recently unveiled the first-ever IT and ITeS export strategy to increase Pakistan’s IT exports, up to $10 billion in the next three years.

The country has the potential of increasing its exports to $12-15 billion, according to the strategy.

Highlighting the strategy to increase ICT exports, Dr Saif said that according to the official figures, IT exports are $2.6 billion, and by adding another 200,000 skilled people to the existing IT workforce, will increase exports to $5 billion.

ALSO READ

Further, allowing IT companies to keep dollars (dollar retention facility) will increase exports by one billion dollars, while the establishment of The Pakistan Startup Fund will increase the total volume of IT exports by another $1 billion to help it meet the target of $10 billion.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Six Shirts Worn by Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022 Sell for $7.8 Million
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>