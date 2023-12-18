Saud Shakeel Continues to Break Test Records Despite Big Loss Against Australia

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, who has been enjoying a successful run in Test cricket, has now etched his name in the history books by achieving a unique world record.

According to the details, Saud has become the first batter in the 146-year history of Test cricket to accomplish the remarkable feat of scoring 20 or more runs in 15 consecutive innings from the onset of his Test career.

Saud achieved this record during Pakistan’s second innings of the Perth Test, where the Men in Green were tasked with chasing a formidable 450-run target. Unfortunately, they experienced a big defeat, falling short by a margin of 360 runs.

This achievement surpasses the former record set by Sir Everton Weekes, who had an impressive streak of 14 innings.

Saud Shakeel made his debut against England in Rawalpindi last year, in 2022. Saud has achieved a remarkable Test average of 77.25 in eight matches, amassing a total of 927 runs. Moreover, he also smashed a double century against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old batter also achieved a remarkable milestone by notching up his seventh half-century on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo. This outstanding feat established Shakeel as the first player in Test history to score a half-century in each of his first seven Tests.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has also outperformed cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmad, and Bert Sutcliffe by achieving the remarkable feat of scoring fifty or more runs in each of his first six Test matches.