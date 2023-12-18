Shocking Number of Pakistanis Are Ready to Leave the Country Because of the Economy

In a recent survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis expressed a steadfast commitment to staying in their homeland, regardless of the challenges posed by the current economic situation.

The survey, which garnered responses from a nationally representative sample of adult men and women across the country, sheds light on the resilience and loyalty of the Pakistani population.

ALSO READ Karachi Braces for Another Chicken Shortage

The survey posed a critical question to participants: “Some people believe that the current law and order situation in Pakistan is very bad, so they would leave Pakistan for another country if they had the opportunity. Others believe that no matter how bad the situation in Pakistan is, they will not leave. In your opinion, what would you do in this situation?”

The findings revealed that an overwhelming 71% of respondents declared their unwavering commitment to remain in Pakistan, emphasizing their belief that, regardless of the challenges the country faces, leaving is not an option for them.

On the contrary, 25% of participants expressed their willingness to leave Pakistan for another country if given the opportunity.

The survey also highlighted a small percentage of respondents, 4%, who either did not know or chose not to respond to the question, indicating a degree of uncertainty or hesitation among this segment of the population.

ALSO READ Transporters in Punjab Reduce Fares By Up To 10%

These results underscore a deep-rooted connection and sense of belonging among the Pakistani people, even in the face of concerns about the current economic situation. The survey provides valuable insights into the sentiments of the population, emphasizing resilience and a determination to weather challenges within the borders of their homeland.

As Pakistan navigates its way through various issues, this survey serves as a snapshot of the collective mindset of its citizens, revealing a prevailing sentiment of commitment and loyalty to their country.