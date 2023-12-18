Vivo iQOO Neo 9 is Coming in a Stylish Dual Tone Leather Back

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 12:32 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Neo 9 series for the Chinese market. This confirms a previous leak that pointed out that the iQOO Neo 9 series would launch on December 27.

The teaser video from iQOO announced the launch date as well as its design. The iQOO Neo 9 is going to boast a flashy dual-tone leather back adorning a combination of red and white. It will have a flat OLED screen and a dual camera setup on the back. There are also going to be regular black and blue color variants, but only the red and white option will have a leather back.

The teaser further affirms the utilization of the Dimensity 9300 chipset and iQOO’s internally developed Q1 chip for enhanced graphics. As disclosed by reports, the Neo 9 is set to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the Pro model will benefit from the latest Dimensity 9300 chip. Notably, this same chip powers the Vivo X100 series and is anticipated to feature in the upcoming Oppo Find X7, slated for a late January debut.

ALSO READ

In a recent update, it has been reported that iQOO is poised to unveil its inaugural smartwatch, named the iQOO Watch, alongside the Neo 9 series. Additionally, there are expectations for the brand to introduce the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds. However, official confirmation from the brand regarding the release of these devices is still pending.

ALSO READ

We are still more than a week behind the iQOO Neo 9’s China launch, which is plenty of time for the brand to release additional teasers.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Six Shirts Worn by Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022 Sell for $7.8 Million
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>