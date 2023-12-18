Vivo iQOO Neo 9 is Coming in a Stylish Dual Tone Leather Back

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Neo 9 series for the Chinese market. This confirms a previous leak that pointed out that the iQOO Neo 9 series would launch on December 27.

The teaser video from iQOO announced the launch date as well as its design. The iQOO Neo 9 is going to boast a flashy dual-tone leather back adorning a combination of red and white. It will have a flat OLED screen and a dual camera setup on the back. There are also going to be regular black and blue color variants, but only the red and white option will have a leather back.

The teaser further affirms the utilization of the Dimensity 9300 chipset and iQOO’s internally developed Q1 chip for enhanced graphics. As disclosed by reports, the Neo 9 is set to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the Pro model will benefit from the latest Dimensity 9300 chip. Notably, this same chip powers the Vivo X100 series and is anticipated to feature in the upcoming Oppo Find X7, slated for a late January debut.

ALSO READ Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds with ANC Launched at Only $25

In a recent update, it has been reported that iQOO is poised to unveil its inaugural smartwatch, named the iQOO Watch, alongside the Neo 9 series. Additionally, there are expectations for the brand to introduce the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds. However, official confirmation from the brand regarding the release of these devices is still pending.

ALSO READ Vivo S18 Phones Launched in China Starting at $294

We are still more than a week behind the iQOO Neo 9’s China launch, which is plenty of time for the brand to release additional teasers.