3 Middle Eastern Countries Ranked Among Best for Real Estate Investment in 2024

The Housearch Investment Index has identified the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Qatar among the top five global destinations for property investment.

Oman has claimed the regional lead, surpassing Qatar and the UAE, and trailing only behind Ireland and Cyprus on the global list. The index evaluates various factors, including rental yields, peace and stability ratings, property rights, and economic growth rates.

The inaugural Housearch Investment Index for 2024 emphasizes the appeal of Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the UAE—particularly Dubai—standing out as premier choices for residential property investment.

This trend underscores the region’s status as a stable and reliable investment haven, particularly amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North America due to anticipated prolonged higher interest rates.

The UAE, particularly Dubai, has long been a magnet for international property investment, renowned for its opulent real estate offerings, favorable business environment, and tax regime.

The recent surge in entrepreneurs, high-tech startups, and high-net-worth individuals, especially post-Brexit, has further revitalized Dubai’s residential market.

According to the Housearch Investment Index, Oman and Qatar are also gaining prominence, attracting global investors seeking dependable and stable cash flows.

Housearch Top 10 Places in the World to Invest in Property:

Ireland Cyprus Oman Qatar UAE Malta Costa Rica Georgia Armenia Bulgaria

These markets are emerging as enticing alternatives to traditional investment destinations, presenting promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.

Mark Wilson, Head of Research at Housearch, noted, “Oman and Qatar’s strong showing in our 2024 Index reflects growing investor confidence in the Gulf region as a whole. With gross rental yields ranging from approximately 6 percent in Qatar to up to 10 percent in some areas of Dubai, these markets offer lucrative opportunities for those seeking stable returns in the current economic climate.”

The Housearch Investment Index serves as a valuable tool for private real estate investors, aiding them in assessing the investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50 countries. The 2024 findings highlight a shifting landscape in global real estate investment, with Gulf countries ascending as key players. This development presents a significant opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and tap into emerging markets with high growth potential.