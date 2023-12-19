UAE Launches Permanent Residency Visa

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 4:27 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced permanent residency visas at an annual cost of AED16,500, according to the emirate’s free-zone authority (RAKEZ).

For the annual fee of AED16,500, the visa offers several benefits including a UAE residence visa, third-party visa processing, medical tests, an Emirates ID card, pre-approval for a business license, and use of a shared workstation.

ALSO READ

The permanent residency visa is a perfect opportunity for those who are looking to relocate with their loved ones, allowing visa holders to easily sponsor their family members for relocation to join them in UAE.

It is important to note that the AED16,500 company set-up package includes all the fees without any additional costs.

ALSO READ

Those who intend to avail the opportunity can submit their request directly through the RAKEZ website.

Despite announcing the cost and associated benefits of the visa, RAKEZ hasn’t specified how long the opportunity would be in effect.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Young Man in Islamabad Commits Suicide After Killing Girl Who Rejected His Proposal
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>