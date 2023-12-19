UAE Launches Permanent Residency Visa

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced permanent residency visas at an annual cost of AED16,500, according to the emirate’s free-zone authority (RAKEZ).

For the annual fee of AED16,500, the visa offers several benefits including a UAE residence visa, third-party visa processing, medical tests, an Emirates ID card, pre-approval for a business license, and use of a shared workstation.

The permanent residency visa is a perfect opportunity for those who are looking to relocate with their loved ones, allowing visa holders to easily sponsor their family members for relocation to join them in UAE.

It is important to note that the AED16,500 company set-up package includes all the fees without any additional costs.

Those who intend to avail the opportunity can submit their request directly through the RAKEZ website.

Despite announcing the cost and associated benefits of the visa, RAKEZ hasn’t specified how long the opportunity would be in effect.