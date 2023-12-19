Govt Removes Pakistan Steel Mills from Privatization List

The caretaker federal government has removed the Pakistan Steel Mills from its active privatization list.

According to a report by a private television channel, the government has issued a new list of state-owned entities (SOEs) that will be privatized, which doesn’t include the name of the Pakistan Steel Mills.

ALSO READ IMF Wants Pakistan to Stop Giving Supplementary Grants Without Parliament’s Approval

A total of 26 state-owned entities will be privatized under the ongoing privatization programme, the entities listed for privatization include four institutions each from the financial and real estate sectors.

Moreover, 14 entities listed for privatization are from the energy sector. From the energy sector Balloki, Haveli Bahadur, Guddu, and Nandipur power plants are part of the privatization list. Ten state-owned electricity distribution companies are also on the list.

The House Building Finance Corporation, First Women Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company, and Sindh Engineering Limited are also on the government’s privatization list.

Services International Hotel Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, and PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel are among other state-owned entities listed for privatization.