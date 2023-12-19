Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Regional Finals Kick-off in Bahrain

Huawei inaugurated the regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 on Tuesday, 19th December 2023, at Bahrain Polytechnic, in partnership with the University of Bahrain under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs.

Over 27,500 students from 600+ universities across 21 Middle Eastern (ME) and Central Asian (CA) countries have participated in this year’s Huawei ICT Competition – marking the highest level of participation in seven years. Since its launch in 2017, Huawei’s ME & CA ICT Competition has become the largest and most influential initiative in the region, cultivating ICT talent and improving ME & CA countries’ national competitiveness with ICT future leaders. The competition has received support and endorsements from UNESCO and more than 20 regional ministries, operators, and industry partners.

His Excellency Mr. Ni Ruchi, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Bahrain, stated at the opening ceremony:

Focusing on future development and benefiting people around the world, the ICT Competition is a successful practice of Huawei. It creates opportunities for young people to learn advanced technologies and accumulate valuable experiences. It also provides a window for young people to have a deeper understanding of Huawei and China.

Mr. Osama Alsayed, Deputy CEO of Corporate Affairs at Bahrain Polytechnic said:

Bahrain Polytechnic took the opportunity to be an academic partner for this competition, which is a testament to our institution’s commitment to creating an environment where young minds can flourish. It is an honor to collaborate with Huawei, a global leader in technology and innovation, to host such a prestigious international competition at our campus. This partnership signifies our shared vision of developing talent, fostering innovation, and advancing the field of information and communication technology.

Mr. Aziz Tang, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, said:

As we stand on the verge of a bold future, Huawei is honored to be a driving force in developing ICT talent in the region. Huawei ICT competition 2023-2024 has become a beacon for nurturing ICT talent and shaping the future leaders of the digital economy. This endeavor would not be achievable without the help of a supportive and encouraging ICT talent ecosystem. Let us embrace the spirit of collaboration and innovation as we witness the birth of future ICT leaders and architects of the digital future. Together, let us propel Bahrain and the broader region towards a brighter, more empowered future.

Twenty-two teams of 66 national winners from 11 Middle Eastern & Central Asian countries, including Bahrain, Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Oman, will participate in exams, field trips and workshops in the Kingdom of Bahrain from December 19-21, 2023. Each team comprises three students and one tutor. Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Saudi have three teams each, while Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Bahrain have two. One team is participating from the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait respectively.

The students participated in the practice competition that included the Network, Cloud, and Computing tracks. They were tested on their theoretical knowledge and hands-on ICT skills, as well as their ability to work in a team, being ranked according to their scores for lab exams. The ‘Instructor Summit’ also took place on the opening day, where Huawei hosted insightful discussions on the vital role of public-private partnerships in bridging the digital talent gap and preparing students for a successful transition into the workforce. The tutors from regional universities also shared their best practices and strategies for leveraging technology in education.

The best-performing teams will be crowned regional winners of the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East & Central Asia 2023-2024. They will move forward to the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition, which will take place in May 2024 in China. The Closing and Awarding Ceremony will be held on December 21, 2023, at the University of Bahrain. A panel discussion featuring regional ICT leaders on the topic “Building the ICT talent ecosystem” will also be held during the event.

Huawei promotes innovation and creativity among Middle East & Central Asia ICT students as they compete to win the national and regional finals and then the coveted international finals in Shenzhen.