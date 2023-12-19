Pakistan Baseball Team’s Ranking Improves by 11 Positions After Just 1 Event

Pakistan men’s baseball team jumped 11 positions to reach 38th in the world. The success comes in the backdrop of finishing 5th in the 2023 Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan.

Pakistan jumps 11 positions to 38th place in World Baseball ranking. pic.twitter.com/LkOv08qZwi — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 19, 2023

Pakistan was competing in the major Asian event after becoming the best team in West Asia by winning the 2023 West Asian Baseball Cup in Islamabad in January-February 2023.

Japan won the 2023 Asian Baseball Championship for a record 20th title after defeating the hosts, Chinese Taipei, in the finals. There were a total of 22 matches played during the entirety of the event.

Japan also defeated Pakistan 14-0 in the group stage of the event. This was one of the major reasons why the team was eliminated.

The eight-nation event finished with Pakistan ending the tournament as the 5th best team. This has resulted in Pakistan gaining 11 positions in the WBSC Men’s Baseball World Rankings, thus moving to 38th in the world.

Pakistani talent got an opportunity to play with Major League Baseball (MLB), USA’s Premier Baseball League, players when an exhibition series was held in Dubai City by a company named Baseball United.

Pakistan’s Syed Mohammad Shah and Walid traveled to the UAE to take part in the series and learn from the best of the sport.