Realme C67 4G Launched Starting At $168

Realme introduced the C67 5G in India last week, and now, adding to its lineup, the company has unveiled a 4G variant in Indonesia. The Realme C67 4G boasts a redesigned appearance, featuring a powerful 108MP primary camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chipset.

The device sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD offering 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Nestled within a punch-hole cutout is an 8MP front-facing camera, accompanied by the Mini Capsule 2.0 overlay, which conveniently displays notifications and system status information around the selfie camera like iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

ALSO READ Realme C67 5G Launched Starting At $168

On the rear, the Realme C67 4G houses an impressive 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom capabilities, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 4.0, the device also features IP54 dust and water resistance. With a robust 5,000 mAh battery and 33W charging support, the smartphone ensures lasting power.

The Realme C67 4G is available in Sunny Oasis and Black Rock colors, with the pricing for the 8/128 GB variant starting at $168 in Indonesia. The 8/256 GB configuration is priced at $193.

Realme C67 5G Specifications