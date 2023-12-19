Son Caught for Killing Father in Mosque Over Being Single

In a gruesome murder, a man brutally killed his father, who was serving as the imam of a mosque in Gadhoka, Karampur.

According to details, Maulvi Khan Bahadur was killed by his own son inside the mosque early in the morning. Police officials claimed that the motive behind the crime was the suspect’s distress over remaining unmarried.

They added that the suspect was the first one to report about the murder of his father. After getting information, the police team led by Sub-Inspector Javed Joya reached the crime scene and gathered evidence.

The deceased’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem by Rescue 1122. After getting the post-mortem report, police started investigating the case by deploying modern investigative tools such as Call Detail Records (CDRs) and geo-fencing.

During the investigation, police officials identified the victim’s son as the prime suspect. Additionally, they discovered that he had visited the mosque on the morning when the murder took place.

Inspector General Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, and the District Police Officer of Bahawalnagar lauded the efforts of the investigation team, and underscored the importance of effectively utilizing available resources to address public concerns and eliminate crimes.