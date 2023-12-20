Imad Wasim’s Sudden Change of Heart for Babar Azam Shocks Fans

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has stirred headlines with his latest comments on ex-Pakistan captain and prolific batsman, Babar Azam, amid the ongoing Test series against Australia. In the recent past, Imad was seen criticising Babar Azam with experts suggesting a personal vendetta with his former Karachi Kings colleague.

In a recent TV show, Imad Wasim expressed hope that the star batter will exceed Virat Kohli’s world record of 50 international centuries.

Imad Wasim said, “I have a wish for Babar to surpass Virat Kohli’s record of 50 centuries.”

He added, “There is a significant need for Babar Azam to win the World Cup for Pakistan, whether as captain or player. No matter what, Babar should win the World Cup for Pakistan.”

Imad Wasim further emphasized that Babar Azam possesses the qualities necessary to ascend to the status of a world champion player.

It should be noted that Imad Wasim recently made the surprising decision to retire from international cricket, opting instead to focus on his continued participation in league cricket.

It is also important to mention that Babar Azam has faced heightened scrutiny since the Asia Cup 2023. The criticism reached a culmination point when he decided to step down as Pakistan’s captain across all formats following the team’s unfortunate exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Regrettably, Babar Azam struggled to rediscover his batting prowess, exemplified by his modest performance in the first Test against Australia at Perth, where he could only muster a total of 35 runs (21 and 14). This downturn in form has undoubtedly added to the challenges faced by the talented cricketer, sparking discussions about the factors contributing to his recent struggles on the field.