IPL Controversy: Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner on Social Media

Australia’s opening batter, David Warner, renowned for leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL), has found himself blocked on social media by the franchise.

Warner took to Instagram to share screenshots of the moment he discovered he was blocked by SRH, as he intended to extend his congratulations to compatriot Travis Head for joining his former IPL team.

Travis Head was drafted by the Sunrisers for a hefty sum of Indian Rs. 6.80 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. However, when Warner attempted to wish Travis on social media, he discovered that the Sunrisers Hyderabad had blocked him.

Warner and SRH experienced a strained relationship a few seasons back when the Australian star was unexpectedly ousted as captain midway through the season and subsequently found himself relegated to the bench. Since then, their association has soured considerably. Warner later sought a fresh start with the Delhi Capitals, and the franchise opted to retain him ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

In addition to securing the services of David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a significant acquisition by signing Australia’s World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, for a record-breaking fee of INR 20.50 crore. This record was later surpassed when Kolkata Knight Riders bought the services of Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crore.