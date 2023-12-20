Islamabad Police Takes Bribe Collection to Next Level With Technology

In a rare complaint against two Islamabad police officers, citizens have complained that they were allegedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs. 2500, with Rs. 2000 in cash and Rs. 500 through EasyPaisa.

According to a local media outlet, an FIR has been registered against both officers at Islamabad’s Shahzad Town Police Station. The citizens stated that they were stopped at a picket by the policemen who allegedly demanded Rs. 2000 in cash and Rs. 500 online.

Furthermore, they added that the police personnel allegedly threatened to register a case against them if they didn’t fulfill their demand.

On the other hand, the crime rate in the federal capital has significantly spiked in recent months.

Just a few days ago, a head constable and his son were martyred by robbers after the police officer attempted to intervene and prevent a robbery.

The video of the unfortunate incident had also gone viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation from the public and calls for immediate action to address the escalating crime rates in the federal capital.