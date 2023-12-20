Lahore Introduces Monthly Stipend for Morphodite Students

Intersex or Morphodite individuals, incorrectly referred to as transgenders, enrolled in the Government Girls High School Garden Town will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000. This was announced by the Lahore Education Authority.

According to the announcement, Rs. 5,000 will be given as a monthly stipend and an additional Rs. 5,000 as a conveyance allowance.

ALSO READ Sweden Urgently Needs 100,000+ Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs

However, only those morphodite students will be eligible for the monthly stipend who maintain an 80% attendance. It is pertinent to mention that classes at the Garden Town school have been conducted on the first three days of the week since last year.

As part of the initiative, intersex students are offered free education, textbooks, and meals along with free education. In order to ensure quality education, experienced teachers have been hired to teach them.

It should be noted that the first school for the morphodite community was inaugurated in December last year by the former Education Minister Murad Raas. Previously, such schools in other districts of Punjab, including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, were also established.