Sweden Urgently Needs 100,000+ Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs

In the second quarter of this year, Sweden recorded 106,565 job vacancies across all regions. Despite a decrease from the previous quarter and the same period last year, the country grapples with a labor shortage in various sectors.

The European Labour Authority (EURES) identifies healthcare, education, IT, engineering, construction, skilled trades, manufacturing, and machine operations as sectors facing a scarcity of workers. Both private and public employers in Sweden encountered hiring difficulties last year, according to EURES.

Highly skilled workers are particularly sought after in healthcare, education, IT, engineering, construction, and law enforcement. In-demand professions in these sectors include midwives, civil engineers, system analysts, IT architects, software developers, police officers, nursing assistants, specialist nurses, doctors, primary school teachers, special needs teachers, and educators.

Occupations with varying skill levels experiencing shortages encompass construction, skilled trades, manufacturing, machine operations, agriculture, transportation, and healthcare. In-demand roles within these sectors include healthcare assistants, mobile farm and forestry plant operators, bus and tram drivers, plumbers, agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics, manufacturing machine operators, construction workers, carpenters, motor vehicle mechanics, and welders.

Foreign individuals with expertise in these occupations stand a higher chance of securing a Swedish work visa. Conversely, occupations with substantial competition involve bankers, real estate agents, photographers, graphic designers, journalists, shop assistants, receptionists, telephone operators, and caretakers.

Geographically, Stockholm dominates as the primary hub for job openings in Sweden, followed by West Sweden. The region of Central Norrland records the lowest number of job openings.

Citizens of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland do not require a work visa to work in Sweden. However, individuals from other countries must apply for a work visa, necessitating a job offer/contract, a minimum monthly salary of €1220, and comprehensive insurance covering health, life, employment, and pension from the prospective employer.