Mohammad Waseem Wants to Train Young Boxers to Win Medals for Pakistan

Pakistan’s elite boxer, Mohammad Waseem, conveyed on Tuesday that if the country’s best talent is given to him for six months with all the appropriate training facilities he can transform them into medal winners at the world level.

Wasim raised questions about the training methods adopted by the Pakistani authorities in the present era.

“Boxing has completely changed now,” Waseem stated.

The three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion said, “What we are doing is just a waste of time and money. We have a fine lot but we need to develop and train them according to modern techniques. Things have changed. I know how to train boxers and get the best out of them. I have worked with the world’s top trainers and nutritionists and know exactly the requirements of modern boxing. I know how to develop a fighter. If the top six boxers of Pakistan are given to me for six months I guarantee that they will be ready to win medals at the world level.”

Waseem added, “Recently when I went to England for training I saw that it was very advanced training and we cannot even think of it here. The world’s top trainers were there. Boxing is a science and the way we train our fighters is obsolete. We need to train our fighters on modern footing, which is the only way to claim medals at major levels,”

The 2014 Asian Games, Incheon, bronze medalist further added, “Diet has a solid role in a fighter’s development. I have worked with the world’s leading nutritionist who is Irish. I know what is required. I will work on the bodies of the boxers and their weight training and they will not feel anything as their energy level will be very high.”

Waseem said that hiring a US-origin coach is the way forward, “US’s boxing level is very high. I have trained there and know the environment. A US coach will be costly but he will transform Pakistan’s boxing.”

“We already have used Cuban coaches but they have not been so successful. Yes Cuba is very strong in boxing but the coaching level of the US is very strong and hiring a US coach may help Pakistan a lot,” were Waseem’s words.

He concluded, “Without a nutritionist, nothing can be achieved. It’s not the time to win medals by eating biryani and samosa.”