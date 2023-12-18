Pakistan to Play Another Practice Match Ahead of 2nd Test Against Australia

Cricket Australia has granted Pakistan’s request for an additional tour match ahead of the second Test against Australia, signaling a positive response to the team’s preparation needs.

According to the details, the Pakistan team is set to play a two-day practice match against a Victoria XI on December 22-23 at the Junction Oval in St. Kilda.

Peter Handscomb will lead the Victoria XI, which will also include two more Test players, Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski. The inclusion of this extra fixture is intended to offer the Pakistani squad valuable preparation and acclimatization ahead of the second Test.

It should be noted that Pakistan lost the first Test by a huge margin of 360 runs, and Australia leads the three-match Test series 1-0.

Meanwhile, the National team is set to arrive in Melbourne on the 19th of December. After a day of rest on the 20th, the players, the Green Shirts, will participate in a training session on Thursday.

Subsequently, the eagerly anticipated second Test, a Boxing Day Test match, is scheduled to commence on the 26th of December.