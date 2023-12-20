Power Generation Down Despite 13% Decrease in Fuel Cost

Power generation in the country went up by 1.8 percent YoY to 61,258 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in 5MFY24, while it was down 9.8 percent YoY in November compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation in the country went down by 21.2 percent from 9,572 GWh recorded in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation has decreased by 13.2 percent Month-on-Month (MoM) to an average of Rs. 7.17/unit in November 2023.

Power Generation decreased by 9.8% YoY during Nov’23 Nov’23: 7,547 GWh (10,482 MW), -9.8% YoY | -21.2% MoM

5MFY24: 61,258 GWh (16,682 MW), +1.8% YoY Fuel Cost

Nov’23: PKR 7.17/KWh, +19.7% YoY | -13.2% MoM

5MFY24: PKR 7.96/KWh, -15.5% YoY@MoWP15#NEPRA #PowerGeneration… pic.twitter.com/nUK9k2yreK — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) December 20, 2023

ALSO READ Govt Borrowing From Banks Up 7 Times Than Last Year

Major contributors during November 2023 were Hydel (36.5 percent), Nuclear (20.8 percent), Coal (13.1 percent), and RLNG (10.6 percent).

Hydel power generation is up by 10.9 percent YoY from 2,484 GWh in November 2022 to 2,755 GWh in November 2023. On an MoM basis, hydel generation is down 11.5 percent. For the period July-November FY24, it is up 10 percent YoY.

Nuclear power generation decreased by 32.8 percent YoY to 1,572 GWh in November, down from 2,338 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows a decrease of 13.9 percent from 1,826 GWh observed the previous month.

Coal-based power generation increased by 94.9 percent YoY to 987 GWh in November 2023 from 507 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, coal-based power output shows a decrease of 26 percent in November from 1,334 GWh in the previous month.

RLNG-based power generation decreased by 21.1 percent YoY to 798 GWh in November 2023 from 1,012 GWh last year and down by 58.8 percent MoM compared to 1,939 GWh in October 2023.

Solar-based generation is down 36.7 percent YoY from 79 GWh last year to 50 GWh in November 2023. During 5MFY24, it fell by 5.3 percent YoY to 364 GWh from 383 GWh in 5MFY23.

Fuel Cost

During November 2023, fuel cost for power generation increased by 19.7 percent YoY but fell 13.2 percent MoM, to an average of Rs. 7.17/unit, compared to an average cost of Rs. 5.99 in November 2022 and Rs. 8.26/unit in October 2023, respectively. For 5MFY24, fuel costs are down 15.5 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 7.96/unit, compared to Rs. 9.42/unit in 5MFY23.

Furnace Oil was the priciest fuel with a fuel cost of Rs. 46.71 per unit during the period in review.