Qatar Airways Flight Narrowly Escapes Disaster While Landing at Karachi Airport

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 3:48 pm

A Qatar Airways plane had a close call during its Karachi-bound flight from Doha when it collided with a bird near the runway.

Fortunately, the aircraft survived the incident, landing safely. Civil aviation officials inspected the plane post-landing, discovering bird blood and feathers in the engine.

Bird strikes have significantly increased in the last few years across the major airports of the country, however, no effective measures have been taken to address the situation.

Earlier this year, a report revealed that Pakistan International Airlines incurred losses of millions of dollars due to numerous bird strikes.

The report added that most of these incidents happened at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, followed by Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport.

Later, the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decided to close the runway of Allama Iqbal Airport for two months during specific hours.

