Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Confirmed as Liverpool Register Comfortable Win Against West Ham

Liverpool FC drove past West Ham, 5-1, at the Anfield Stadium in the Merseyside on Wednesday night, 20 December 2023, in the 4th quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

ALSO READ Nottingham Forest Hire Former Spurs Boss After Sacking Steve Cooper

Liverpool held possession of the ball and took 11 shots in the first half (three on-target) as they built momentum for the second half. Hungarian captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, opened the scoring in the 28th minute through a mighty hit from outside the box.

The first half ended with a score of 1-0, but it was the second half which was full of entertainment.

ALSO READ Yet Another Controversy in Turkish Football After Owner Calls Team Off Pitch in Protest

Liverpool’s midfielder Curtis Jones nutmegged Hammers goalkeeper, Alphonso Areola, to make it 2-0. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo scored the third goal from the edge of the box through an assist given by French international, Ibrahima Konate.

West Ham came back with a goal from their makeshift striker, Jarrod Bowen, in the 77th minute. Bowen hit the goal from his weak, right, foot.

Egyptian forward, Mohammad Salah, then made it 4-1 in the 82nd minute. He missed a sitter in the 81st minute but he made amends by scoring the next minute.

To apply the cherry on top, Jones scored his second goal of the night. He gave Coutinho-esque vibes with his run from the kick-off line to scoring by dribbling past three opponents and scoring a solo one.

This was the 4th and final Quarter-Final of the Carabao Cup with all four teams booking their place in the semi-final of the competition.

ALSO READ Algerian Footballer Banned by France Over Jewish Comments

The two-legged Semi-Finals will be played on 8 and 22 January 2024.

09 January 2024 – 12:45 AM (Pakistan Time) Liverpool VS Fulham Middlesbrough VS Chelsea

The first leg of the first Semi-Final will be played at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, while the second Semi-Final will be played at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough’s home ground.

23 January 2024 – 12:45 AM (Pakistan Time) Chelsea VS Middlesbrough Fulham VS Liverpool

The second and decisive leg of the Chelsea-Middlesbrough encounter will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, while the Fulham-Liverpool tussle will be unearthed at Craven Cottage, London.