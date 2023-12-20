Nottingham Forest Hire Former Spurs Boss After Sacking Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest signed former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, as they move on from ex-manager Steve Cooper. Cooper was sacked on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, after winning just one match out of the last 13 Premier League matches.

Santo is the preferred candidate to take over at the City Ground as he recently met the club officials before the Cooper sacking.

The Portuguese manager was jobless after leaving the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, in November 2023. Ittihad had signed superstars Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, etc. but they couldn’t help Santo keep the job.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo 🤝 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 20, 2023

Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had lost patience and decided to sack Cooper after a dismal performance in the last and current season of PL.

The Greek businessperson said: “We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham. He (Steve) will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at the City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Forest host Bournemouth on Saturday, 23 December 2023, in an important PL match that can turn the tide from their relegation battle. Forest is currently 5 points safe from relegation.