All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, less than a month away, a new update has emerged from renowned leaker Evan Blass, featuring actual press materials for the Galaxy S24 series. These leaked press images confirm the launch date as well as all specifications for the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Scheduled for January 18, the event will kick off at January 17 in various markets including Pakistan. The event’s promotional countdown is also hinting at the debut of Galaxy AI, Samsung’s response to technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

The released specifications sheets align with previous leaks, detailing that the S24 will sport a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, offering 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The S24+ will increase the screen size to 6.7-inches with 2K resolution, while the S24 Ultra boasts the tallest display as always at 6.8-inches.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ models will be encased in Armor Aluminum 2.0, whereas the Ultra variant is set to feature a new Titanium frame, similar to the new iPhone 15 Pro phones. These devices will be available in a range of colors including Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow, which were spotted in earlier leak as well.

In terms of camera capabilities, both the S24 and S24+ will be equipped with 50MP main cameras and a 3x telephoto lens. The primary camera on these models will support up to 8K video recording. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 200MP main camera complemented by 3x and 10x telephoto lenses.

According to the press materials, all three Galaxy S24 models will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, it is known that certain regions, including Korea, Europe, and India, will receive models with the Exynos 2400 chipset instead.

The base S24 model will come with 8 GB RAM and options of 128 GB or 256 GB storage. In contrast, the S24+ and S24 Ultra models will offer 12 GB RAM and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. Regarding battery capacity, the S24 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, the S24+ a 4,900 mAh battery, and the S24 Ultra a robust 5,000 mAh battery.