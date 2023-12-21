Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaks in All Four Colors

Anticipation is mounting for the expected unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 family next month, and as December draws to a close, what appear to be official renders of the standard Galaxy S24 model have surfaced. These images showcase the device in a quartet of color options: Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow.

In addition to these four shades, it’s rumored that Samsung.com will exclusively offer the Galaxy S24 in three additional colors: blue, green, and orange, providing a diverse palette for potential buyers.

Design-wise, the Galaxy S24 features a flat display, symmetrically pleasing bezels, rounded edges, and a flat metal frame marked by antenna line cutouts. The rear panel also adopts a flat design with a chamfered edge. The power and volume buttons have been given a flattened look as well. Echoing prior speculations, it’s believed that both the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ will continue the trend of using an aluminum frame, akin to their predecessors.

The rear camera setup of the Galaxy S24 bears a striking resemblance to that of the S23, to the extent that distinguishing between the two might be nearly impossible. In a move that might not sit well with some, the S24 will feature the Exynos 2400 SoC in several markets, including Europe. However, in the US, this will be replaced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, reminiscent of the models before the S23. The standard RAM in the S24 will be 8 GB, while the S24+ is set to offer 12 GB. The baseline internal storage is expected to be 128 GB.

The display is a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2340 LTPO OLED, boasting a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In what might be seen as a letdown, the camera specifications are anticipated to be identical to those in the S23. The S24 will come preloaded with Android 14 and will overlay it with One UI 6.1, which is expected to heavily feature AI-centric enhancements.

The Galaxy S24 is set to feature a slightly enhanced 4,000 mAh battery, marking a 100 mAh increase from its predecessor. Despite this upgrade, the charging speed will continue to be capped at 25W. Additionally, the device will support 15W wireless charging. While the S24 won’t include Wi-Fi 7 capability, it will offer satellite connectivity.

The pricing of the S24 is expected to be in line with the initial launch price of the S23 earlier this year.