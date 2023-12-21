FBR Sets Up Committee for Launch of Single Portal for Sales Tax Return of Telecom Sector

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 10:50 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a single portal committee for operationalize arrangements required for the launch of Single Portal for filing Sales Tax Returns of the telecom sector in all tax jurisdictions.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification on Thursday for constitution of the Single Portal Committee for Implementation of Single Sales Tax Return across Jurisdictions.

In pursuance of decision taken by the members from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and four provincial revenue authorities (PRAs) during the last Tax Round Table Meeting held at Islamabad and with reference to the earlier notification, a single portal committee has been constituted.

The committee comprises Federal Board of Revenue Chief (Provincial Taxes), IR-Policy Wing; Chief (Systems), IT Wing;  Punjab Revenue Authority, Member (Policy) Sindh Revenue Board, Senior Member (Operations-I); Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Advisor Balochistan Revenue Authority, Member (Operations).

The committee members will be supported by the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program Office, FBR (HQ), Islamabad for coordination & communication and the convening of meetings as per schedule desired by the committee.

>