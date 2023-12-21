Take a Look At Honor’s Next Flagship in Real Life Photos

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 1:13 pm

It is no news that Honor is set to launch its next flagship lineup soon, the Magic 6 series. The lineup has appeared in 3D renders already, but this is the first time we get to see it in a hands-on photo.

The leak sourced from Weibo shows the Honor Magic 6 Pro in a real-life photo and its design is highly reminiscent of its predecessor, the Honor Magic 5 Pro. The phone has a gigantic circular camera island with three camera lenses inside and a “100x” label in the center which confirms the existence of a zoom camera.

The same user who leaked the photo also shared a fan-made render to paint a clearer picture of the phone’s design and its massive camera setup.

The latest leak presents a stark contrast to the renders shared last week, casting doubt on the previous report’s accuracy. These new visuals indicate that Honor is likely to maintain a conservative approach, focusing on refining its design and enhancing the camera features. The brand is also expected to incorporate the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in its upcoming models.

Regarding the camera technology, there’s speculation that Honor might adopt OmniVision’s OV50K sensor. However, whether this sensor measures 1 inch remains uncertain until the official launch of the Magic 6 series. Honor has confirmed the release of a Porsche Design-branded smartphone in January 2024, hinting that this will coincide with the debut of their new flagship series.

There is still no precise launch date for the Honor Magic 6 series, but since it has already been verified through the 3C certification authority, it should not be long anymore.

>